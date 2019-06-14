Ohio Baby Boy Who Went Missing in May Was Just Found at Bottom of Well, and Parents Are Charged

Image zoom Jessica and Daniel Groves

A 4-month-old Ohio boy reported missing in May was found dead Wednesday at the bottom of a 30-foot well, and his parents face charges, PEOPLE confirms.

Dylan Groves is believed to have died in March, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday after his body was found in the well in Otway, Ohio.

Both Jessica, 39, and Daniel Groves, 41, face multiple charges including abduction, kidnapping and interference of custody.

Authorities say Dylan’s short life was troubled. When he was born, he had drugs in his system and was put into the custody of children’s services. He was later placed back into the custody of Daniel after the dad completed the requirements to regain custody. But shortly after regaining custody, Daniel allegedly missed court dates, home visits and doctor’s appointments.

On May 3, after making several attempts to locate Dylan and Daniel, the boy’s caseworker contacted authorities and asked for help.

After three weeks of being unable to find the family, deputies located Daniel and Jessica near their home riding a four-wheeler. When deputies approached the couple, they allegedly fled into the woods, and they were not arrested.

On June 10, deputies executed a search warrant for Daniel’s home and took Jessica into custody without incident. Daniel, however, barricaded himself inside the home, leading to a six-hour standoff before he was arrested.

Through their investigation, authorities came to believe Dylan had been dead since late March. It remains unclear how he died and the parents have not been charged in connection with his death.

Jessica is being held on a $100,000 bond and Daniel is being held without bond. It is unclear if they have attorneys to comment on their behalf.

Dylan’s body has been transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.