Police are investigating the deaths of Jon Stevenson, 57, and his son, Adam Stevenson as a murder-suicide

Ohio Boy, 14, Fatally Shoots Dad Before Turning Gun on Himself, Bodies Found by Mom

An Ohio woman was shocked to discover her teenage son and estranged husband dead of gunshot wounds at the home where she once lived, as police investigate the deaths as a murder-suicide.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jill Stevenson went to her former home on Creighton Drive in Powell because she hadn't heard from her estranged husband and son, whom she was supposed to meet at 5 p.m., according to the 911 call obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When she opened the door to the stately home, she found her estranged husband, Jon Stevenson, 57, and their son, Adam Stevenson, 14, dead of gunshot wounds.

"My husband, my son!" a highly distraught Jill can be heard telling the dispatcher on a 911 call.

In between sobs, she said she saw her son lying on the floor of the foyer with a gunshot wound to the head and her husband sitting on the couch facing away from the door.

"Oh my God, this is not happening!" she said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office raced to the home, where they found the father and son, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jill told the dispatcher that she thought her estranged husband shot her son, she said in the call.

But authorities say otherwise.

"This case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, and initial evidence collected on scene leads us to believe the son shot his father before taking his own life," Delaware County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer said in a news release Thursday.

"This type of loss is a tragedy for a family and their friends to endure, but with two family members, one being a young teen, it borders on unbearable," said Balzer, who added that police do not know the motive.

In 2016, Jon had been convicted of domestic violence and endangering children, court records obtained by The Columbus Dispatch show.

The incidents did not involve his son, the records state.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.