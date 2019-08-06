Officials Capture Multi-Millionaire Who Was on the Run for 4 Years After Allegedly Murdering His Wife

Image zoom Peter Chadwick

The search for multi-millionaire Peter Chadwick, who has been accused of murdering his wife, has come to an end after four years.

Chadwick, 55, was apprehended in Mexico and brought to Los Angeles Monday morning, CBS Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Times reported.

Footage obtained by CBS Los Angeles shows Chadwick being escorted out of the Los Angeles International Airport just before he was driven to Newport Beach Police Department.

The hunt for Chadwick intensified last year when he was added to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitive List after disappearing in 2015.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Chadwick — a father of three — allegedly strangled his wife Quee to death at their Newport Beach home on Oct. 10, 2012. He then allegedly placed her body in a dumpster.

However, when Chadwick was questioned by police about his wife, he allegedly claimed she was kidnapped and killed by a handyman, the U.S. Marshals said in a press release.

Detectives immediately doubted Chadwick’s story after allegedly noticing scratches on his neck and dried blood on his hands, according to the U.S. Marshals.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Image zoom Peter Chadwick

Quee’s body was later found in a trash bin in San Diego County.

Chadwick and his wife were married for 21 years and shared three sons, who were ages 9, 12 and 15 at the time of her death.

On Oct. 11, 2012, Chadwick was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $1.5 million bond and was ordered to surrender his passports. He was also told to stay with his father in Santa Barbara, California as he awaited his trial, according to the U.S. Marshals.

When his Jan. 5, 2015 court date arrived, Chadwick was nowhere to be found.

RELATED: Fla. Man Kills Wife, Her Sister and Himself — as Kids Run Past their Bodies to Escape

Police promptly contacted the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in hopes of locating him.

After looking into his whereabouts, task force members discovered Chadwick had emptied his bank accounts of millions of dollars, according to the U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshals also learned that Chadwick had allegedly been reading books on how to change his identity and “live off the grid.”

Image zoom Peter and Quee Chadwick Courtesy Heidi Neal

His case captivated the nation’s attention as police even released the true-crime podcast Countdown to Capture, which authorities hoped would lead to his arrest.

Before he was found, the U.S. Marshals offered a $25,000 for any information leading to his arrest and an additional reward of $75,000 from the City of Newport Beach and private donors.

RELATED: Texas Man Allegedly Murdered Wife, Put Body in Garage Freezer Before Killing Himself

If convicted of murder, Chadwick faces a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison.

On Tuesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will be hosting a press conference about Chadwick’s capture.

An attorney for Chadwick could not immediately be found.