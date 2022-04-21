Officers Cleared by Grand Jury After Shooting 3-Month-Old Baby and Father amid Police Pursuit

Eric Smith and his infant son La'Mello Parker were killed last year after the man began shooting at police amid a car chase

Police officers involved in the shooting deaths of a father and his 3-month-old baby were found to have not committed a crime by a Mississippi grand jury.

Last year, Eric Smith and his infant son, La'Mello Parker, were killed after officers were led on a car chase in the state that eventually led to a shootout, per WAFB. During the occurrence, Smith, 30, shot at authorities before they fired back, fatally shooting the father and his son.

Smith was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Christin Parker and her nephew, Brandon Parker, inside their Baker, Louisiana home, before kidnapping the infant. Christin was the mother of the young child.

"After full and deliberate consideration of all the facts and circumstances leading up to the May 3, 2021, shooting of Eric Smith and La'Mello Parker, and the circumstances as they existed at the time of the shooting, the Grand Jury finds no criminal conduct on behalf of the law enforcement officers involved," a report from the Harrison County grand jury said, according to WAFB.

A representative for the Harrison County grand jury did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In May 2021, Smith was accused of killing Christin, 32, and Brandon, 26, before driving into Mississippi with the infant, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said in a news release previously shared to social media.

As he fled with the baby, authorities laid spike strips on the road to stop Smith's vehicle, WLOX reported.

Smith then exited his car with the baby held against his chest and began to shoot at officers behind his vehicle, the outlet reported, citing the grand jury report.

Multiple law enforcement officers then opened fire at the same time in response. There, they shot Smith three times and his son once, per WLOX.