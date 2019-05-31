Officer Who Found Baby Girl in Hotel Room With Dead Parents Says 'It's Amazing' She Survived

Image zoom Jessica Bramer and Christian Reed FACEBOOK

The policeman who found a severely dehydrated baby girl in a Michigan hotel room where she had been trapped for days with the bodies of her dead parents says it’s a small miracle the child survived.

“It is absolutely amazing she is still with us,” Michigan State Police Trooper Jim Luttrull tells PEOPLE, recalling the moment he first saw the 6-month-old girl — named Skylah — lying still, facedown on the floor of the hotel room registered to her parents.

“I hope everything works out really well for her,” says Luttrull, telling PEOPLE he was called to the Rodeway Inn in Whitehall last week, to check on Jessica Bramer, 26, of Grand Rapids, and Christian Reed, 28, of Marne.

Hotel staffers called police for help after the couple, who had not been seen for days, failed to check out when they were scheduled to.

“They requested we go with them to the room,” Luttrull recounts. “I opened the door and could see the legs of two adults, at the foot of the bed.”

Luttrull immediately noticed that blood had already begun pooling beneath the skin of the four legs. His eyes turned to the far side of the room, where he spotted the baby — wearing only a diaper — before rushing towards her.

“I touched her, and she was very cold, so I used a nearby towel to wrap her up,” Luttrull tells PEOPLE.

Police initially estimated Skylah had been in the room with her parents’ bodies for three days. Luttrull now says it is possible she was alone for many more days.

“She didn’t make a sound and didn’t move at all, even after I picked her up,” Luttrull explains. “She didn’t even blink, but there was a little bit of eye movement, indicating to me she was still alive.”

Medics were summoned to the scene and the baby was transported by helicopter to a nearby pediatric hospital, where she remains under the care of physicians.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

“She was extremely fortunate that she had all the help that she did on that day,” Luttrull tells PEOPLE, praising the efforts of first responders who kept the malnourished infant alive.

“She has a family that is very interested in making sure she gets the proper care she needs, which is great,” Luttrull says.

Asked if Skylah would have survived another day, Luttrull says: “I’m no doctor, but I think we were definitely on the verge.”

Neither body showed any sign of trauma, Luttrull says. Authorities are awaiting the toxicology test results before declaring a cause of death for Bramer and Reed.

Local reports indicate drug paraphernalia was located near the bodies.

Luttrull says investigators are exploring a number of leads to determine as they worked to determine if the the couple committed suicide or perhaps overdosed.

Luttrull tells PEOPLE he has not seen Skylah since saving her last week, but acknowledges that, as a father, he won’t soon forget about her ordeal.

“I went home that night and rather than taking care of things around the house and doing chores as I’d normally do, I spent more time with my kids that night, hugging and kissing them and letting them know I love them.”