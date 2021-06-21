Off-Duty Deputy's Wife and Stepdaughter Shot in Late-Night Houston Home Invasion

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect who was possibly struck by the deputy who fired back

Houston Police are asking the public to help them locate an armed suspect who shot a mother and daughter early Sunday.

At about 2:20 a.m., an unidentified man dressed in black entered the apartment of an off-duty deputy, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters during a press conference in the early morning hours of Father's Day.

"An unknown suspect forced entry into his apartment armed with a shotgun and some type of an assault rifle," Finner said. "He shot several times into the apartment, striking the deputy's wife in the leg … and his 4-year-old stepdaughter in the arm."

Officials said the wife was going to be "okay," and the stepdaughter required surgery but was listed in stable condition.

During the incident, the officer and the intruder exchanged gunfire, Finner said.

"He feels he struck the suspect," said the police chief. "There was a separate blood trail."

Police said they did not have a motive for the crime and did not know whether it was a targeted shooting.