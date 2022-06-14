Off-Duty NYPD Officer Stabbed to Death in Her Apartment, Estranged Husband Arrested

The NYPD is mourning the loss of Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, 31, who was killed early Monday and leaves behind a 3-year-old child

The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of one of its own – a 31-year-old off-duty police officer, whose estranged husband is accused of killing her in her Bronx apartment.

On Monday at about 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a woman who'd been stabbed inside an apartment on the Grand Concourse in the Bronx, the NYPD says in a statement.

Officers found a woman identified as Arianna Reyes-Gomez unconscious and unresponsive in the apartment, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Her estranged husband, Argenis Baez, 34, turned himself in at a neighboring precinct, the NYPD says in the statement.

He is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Reyes-Gomez and Baez are parents of a 3-year-old child, who was out of state with family members when her mother was stabbed, the New York Post reports.

On the night of the attack, neighbors said they heard an argument coming from Reyes-Gomez's apartment, reports ABC 7 .

Reyes-Gomez managed to call a relative, who dialed 911 for her, according to an NBC New York report, which notes that police had never been called to the apartment before for any domestic disputes.

An NYPD officer since 2019, Reyes-Gomez had been honored for her heroism earlier this year for saving a man's life on a Brooklyn subway.

"Officers Oviedo & Gomez from @NYPDTransit were alerted yesterday of an unconscious man on board a train in Brooklyn. They immediately suspected the man of overdosing & with the help of @FDNY administered two dosages of Narcan – successfully reviving & saving the man's life," the NYPD tweeted on March 25.

As police continue to investigate, Reyes-Gomez's family, friends and fellow officers are grieving.

"Today we mourn," the NYPD said in a statement. "Our hearts are heavy as we investigate the tragic murder of an NYPD officer who was off-duty last night in the Bronx. We're here for her loved ones, her fellow cops — and to ensure the person responsible is brought to justice."

Her union, the NYC PBA, also released a statement. "We are horrified and heartbroken by the death of our NYPD Transit sister in the Bronx this morning," it reads. "We will remain with her family and her colleagues in support and prayer. We will see that justice is done in her name. RIP."

Calling Reyes-Gomez an "angel on earth," her sister told the New York Post in a text that she is "devastated and I ask God for a lot of strength so that my family and I can bear this loss."

"I could always count on her through thick and thin. I can say that she was an extremely good person with a big heart, her heart was clean and pure, she was one of the few good and sincere people that you can meet in this world," her sister told the paper.

"For me she was an angel on this earth, an exceptional human being and always willing to help everyone without expecting anything in return, always helpful, excellent mother, daughter, sister, friend, I have no words to express how wonderful she was, and the great emptiness that he left in our hearts," Reyes-Gomez's sister texted.

Baez remains held in jail.