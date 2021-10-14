Off-Duty NYPD Cop Allegedly Shoots Her Girlfriend and Kills Another Woman: Police

The police officer — whose identity has not yet been revealed to the public — allegedly confessed to the shootings

An off-duty NYPD officer allegedly shot a woman, who police believe she had an "intimate relationship" with and killed an acquaintance of the alleged girlfriend, authorities say.

On Wednesday, around 5 p.m. local time, the officer — whose identity has not been revealed to the public — reportedly shot the two women at a home in Brooklyn, New York, Assistant Chief Michael Kemper shared in a press conference shortly after the incident.

Police arrived to the scene after multiple calls were made on reports of a shots fired. Once there, authorities found the officer, 31, outside of the home. Police say she told responding officers that she shot someone inside the house.

When police entered the residence, Kemper said they found one woman, 24, on the floor of the living room and another woman, 23, on the floor in a bedroom.

The 23-year-old woman was shot once in the torso and is expected to survive, Kemper said, while the 24-year-old woman was shot in the chest "possibly more than once" and was pronounced dead shortly after police found her.

The suspect in the shooting is assigned to the 72nd District, which looks over the Park Slope and Sunset Park areas of Brooklyn, ABC News reported. The police officer had worked for the NYPD for over 5 years, Kemper said.

At the time of the press conference, the police officer was in custody and was being evaluated at a local hospital. Kemper said that she did not appear to have any disciplinary issues prior to the alleged shooting, and she was "calm, collected and very forthcoming" at the time that police found her.

"This horrific incident is being treated as a homicide case," Kemper said, later adding, "We believe it is domestic in nature. We believe all three parties knew each other," and that the suspect and the woman shot in the torso "had an intimate relationship."

During the press conference, Kemper also noted that despite being in the early stages of the investigation, authorities believe the suspect was inside the home before the two other women returned. It is to be determined if the suspect was trespassing on the property, he added.