Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Days Away from Getting Master's Degree Is Killed Near Home After Shift

Following an armed standoff Sunday, authorities arrested four persons of interest, including two 16-year-olds, in connection with the death of an off-duty police officer in Chicago who was fatally shot on Saturday.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed the death of Officer Aréanah M. Preston.

According to CBS News, WLS-TV and WFLD-TV, which cite police, Preston, 24, was shot multiple times during an armed robbery outside her home after completing her shift.

"When she got to her home and got out of her car, there was some individuals who wanted to take things from her," Sergeant Vivian Williams said, per WLS.

"Officer Preston was able to get off a couple of rounds," Williams added. "She fought. She was a fighter. She fought to be a good person. She fought to do things right. She fought to help this community. She gave her all."

"I shouldn't be standing here talking about a 24-year-old lady who did everything right," she said.

According to WFLD, Preston was a three-year veteran of CPD who would have graduated from Loyola University's School of Law with her Master of Jurisprudence on May 13.

"Her life will not be in vain," Preston's aunt Norma Mhoon said in a Facebook video acknowledging her niece's death. "She did everything she knew to do to take care of people in every way."

CBS News reports Preston was an alumna of UIC College Prep in Chicago.

Charges against the persons of interest are expected Tuesday, as well as a planned vigil outside police headquarters in the evening.