Andrew Huber Young, 19, is accused of fatally shooting Octavia Huber Young, 2, and injuring two others

Toddler Who Was 'Full of Life' Is Fatally Shot in Maine Home During Dispute Involving Family Members

A Maine man was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl.

Andrew Huber Young, 19, is accused of fatally shooting toddler Octavia Huber Young and injuring two men at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday at a home in Wells.

Octavia was transported to the hospital where she died. An autopsy is scheduled for this week. Both male victims, who were also shot, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Octavia's uncle Craig Higgins told the Portland Press Herald that the alleged shooter is the toddler's uncle and the two male victims are Octavia's father and grandfather.

Higgins said Octavia's father was carrying his daughter when she was struck by gunfire, the Press Herald reports.

"Any time you have a family that's been involved in a shooting is a tragedy," Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said, WGME reported. "And it affects not only the greater family, friends, a neighborhood, and a community."

Andrew Huber-Young Andrew Huber Young | Credit: York County Jail

Octavia's mother Samantha Higgins described her daughter to WGME as "full of life and she always loved to smile and play. She always wanted to be like her older sister."

"She would always when she wanted my attention, she would always grab my finger and bring me toward her room and play with her," Higgins said. "And she always loved to go outside and play on her swing set."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Octavia's mother with financial support.

"Enduring such a loss is going to be an extreme emotional process and we would like to see that she gets help financially so that she can be with family during this time. Samantha is a wonderful mother to another young girl while an additional one is on the way," the page reads.