Nev. Wife Allegedly Stabbed Husband to Death in Front of Kids, Told Paramedics 'I Am the Devil'

Image zoom Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A Las Vegas woman is facing a murder charge after authorities allege she stabbed her husband to death in front of their three children.

Octavia Carter, 40, allegedly stabbed her husband, 50-year-old Johnny Franklin, several times in the neck and chest. According to an arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal, the incident occurred at the Budget Suites of America, less than a mile from the Las Vegas Strip.

The couples’ three children, ages 8, 10 and 11, were in the suite at the time of the killing, police say.

According to the arrest report, police arrived at the suite and found Carter “covered in blood.” Her husband was unresponsive on the floor next to the bed. Paramedics attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I killed him,” Carter allegedly told paramedics, according to the report. “I am the devil. God made me this way.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to 8NewsNow.com, paramedics told police that Carter allegedly admitted to killing her husband. Another paramedic spoke to the children, according to the police report. One allegedly told paramedics, “Mommy was squeezing daddy very tight and stabbed daddy.” The children have been placed with social services.

That same paramedic allegedly asked Carter why she stabbed her husband. According to the police report, Carter allegedly told the paramedic, “He gave my son AIDS, that’s why I stabbed him.” Carter allegedly said that she believed her husband was gay, the report states.

Detectives got a search warrant for the suite, and found a butcher knife and a smaller kitchen knife. Both weapons had blood on them. They have been sent to a lab for DNA testing.

Octavia Carter has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of Murder with a Deadly Weapon. PEOPLE confirms that she is being held without bond and has not yet entered a plea. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.