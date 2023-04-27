Missing Okla. Girl Last Seen Being Carried Out of Drug House by Mom Is Likely Found Dead in Drawer

Remains believed to be those of Oaklee Snow were found inside a dresser drawer in an abandoned Indiana home

By Nicole Acosta
Published on April 27, 2023 05:52 PM
Oaklee Mae Snow
Oaklee Mae Snow. Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Oklahoma have released new details in the case of a 1-year-old girl who has been missing since February after remains believed to be hers were found about 30 miles away from where she was last seen alive, according to multiple news reports.

The mother of Oaklee Mae Snow, 22-year-old Madison Marshall, allegedly claimed in new court documents obtained by KOCO 5 that her boyfriend, 25-year-old Roan Waters, killed the girl and hid her body in a dresser drawer in an abandoned home in Morgantown, Indiana.

The remains, which authorities said appeared to be those of a blonde-haired girl, were badly decomposed and have yet to be positively identified as the toddler, CBS 4 reports. The Morgan County Coroner reportedly said identification could take two to four weeks.

The horrific discovery also comes with upgraded charges for Marshall and new charges for Waters, both of whom were arrested last month. Waters was taken into custody on unrelated charges while Marshall was arrested in connection with Oaklee's disappearance.

Marshall now faces two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and neglect resulting in serious injury, CBS 4 reports, citing the court documents. Waters reportedly has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of neglect leading to death and other offenses.

Despite previous statements from authorities claiming Oaklee was 2 years old when she vanished, investigators now believe she was killed just one month shy of her second birthday, according to the documents, which were also obtained by KFOR-TV.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma, Oaklee was last seen on Feb. 9 being motionlessly carried out of what witnesses described as a "crack house" by Marshall in Indianapolis, PEOPLE previously reported.

Authorities previously said they "know that [Oaklee] did not make it to the hospital that night."

Investigators believe the girl was abducted from her father Zack Snow's home in Cromwell, Okla., by her mother in mid-January, for more than two months.

"I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," the father told KFOR last month. "I've been on my phone day in, day out. I mean, you know, contacting and trying to find somebody that might know where she's at."

Investigators allege Marshall took Oaklee and the girl's 7-month-old brother, Coleton, from Snow's home around Jan. 19, according to KFOR. Marshall and Waters allegedly took the two young children to Indianapolis, where Waters' family lives.

J.T. Palmer of the sheriff's office said that Coleton was allegedly abandoned on the couch of the house in Indianapolis. Someone at the house called authorities, and Coleton was reunited with his father.

Marshall was later arrested in Harnett County, N.C., on charges of neglect of a dependent and extradited to Marion County, Ind, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Waters was arrested weeks earlier in Colorado on unrelated charges of child abuse and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, The Oklahoman reports.

According to the documents, per KFOR, a break in the case occurred last week when Marshall led investigators to the abandoned Morgantown home.

"As parents we have a duty to protect our children. Not only did these two individuals fail to live up to that responsibility, but the allegations in the probable cause affidavit indicate that Oaklee suffered a horrific death and an abandonment that diminished the dignity that any child deserves," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement posted to Facebook.

"I want to thank the multiple law enforcement agencies and our prosecutors who worked tirelessly to locate this child and seek justice on her behalf."

It was not immediately clear if Marshall or Waters had entered pleas or retained attorneys.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

