Missing Okla. Girl, 2, Was Carried Out of House by Mom While 'Asleep or Unconscious' Before Vanishing

The mother of a 2-year-old Oklahoma girl who has been missing since February was arrested in North Carolina on neglect charges.

J.T. Palmer of the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma said on Tuesday that the girl, Oaklee Mae Snow, was last seen with her mother, Madison Marshall, 22, on Feb. 9. At the time, she was allegedly being carried out of what witnesses described as a "crack house."

"They described that she was either asleep or unconscious. She wasn't moving," said Palmer. "She was wrapped in a blanket and the mother made the comment, 'I got to get her to the hospital. She's been hurt.'"

However, Palmer said that authorities "know that [Oaklee] did not make it to the hospital that night."

Prior to that, on or about Jan. 19, Marshall left her home in Cromwell, Okla., with Oaklee and her 7-month-old son Coleton, along with her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Roan Waters, according to Palmer.

Palmer said that Coleton was allegedly abandoned on the couch of the house in Indianapolis. Someone at the house called authorities, and Coleton was reunited with his father.

Marshall was arrested in Harnett County, N.C., on charges of neglect of a dependent. Jail records show Marshall is in the custody of the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, awaiting extradition as a fugitive of another state.

The Oklahoman reports that Waters was arrested in Colorado on an outstanding warrant from Oklahoma on charges of child abuse and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

Palmer said those charges are not connected to Oaklee's disappearance.

It was not immediately clear if Marshall or Waters had entered pleas or retained attorneys.

Oklahoma City TV station KFOR spoke with Zack Snow, the father of Oaklee and Coleton, who said, "I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy."

"I've been on my phone day in, day out. I mean, you know, contacting and trying to find somebody that might know where she's at," Snow added.

The search for Oaklee continues. She stands about 2 feet tall and weighs 35 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on Oaklee's whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

