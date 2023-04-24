Okla. Girl, 2, Last Seen 'Asleep or Unconscious' Being Carried by Mom from Drug House Is Likely Dead: Police

Oaklee Mae Snow, 2, has been missing since February

Published on April 24, 2023 12:55 PM
Oaklee Mae Snow
Oaklee Mae Snow. Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office

A 2-year-old Oklahoma girl missing since February is believed to be dead, authorities said over the weekend.

The toddler, Oaklee Mae Snow, was last seen in February being motionlessly carried out of what witnesses described as a "crack house" by her mother, Madison Marshall, in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believes Snow is likely dead, according to local Fox 59. The report came the same day police discovered the remains of a child in Morgan County, about 27 miles south of Indianapolis, The Indy Star reported.

Indianapolis police have not yet confirmed whether the body investigators found is Oaklee's.

Authorities have been searching for the child, who was allegedly abducted from her father Zack Snow's home in Cromwell, Okla., by her mother in mid-January, for more than two months.

"I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," the father told local KFOR last month. "I've been on my phone day in, day out. I mean, you know, contacting and trying to find somebody that might know where she's at."

Madison Marshall
Madison Marshall. Harnett’s County Sheriff’s Department
oaklee snow
Oaklee Mae Snow. Indianapolis Metro Police Dept./Facebook

Investigators allege Marshall, 22, took Oaklee and her 7-month-old brother Coleton from Snow's home around January 19, according to KFOR. Marshall and her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend Roan Waters allegedly took the two young children to Indianapolis, where Waters' family lives.

J.T. Palmer of the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma said last month the toddler was last seen wrapped in a blanket and being carried out of the alleged drug house by Marshall.

"They described that she was either asleep or unconscious. She wasn't moving," Palmer said. "She was wrapped in a blanket and the mother made the comment, 'I got to get her to the hospital. She's been hurt.'"

But investigators believe Oaklee "did not make it to the hospital that night," according to Palmer.

Marshall and Waters also allegedly left Oaklee's 7-month-old brother at the alleged drug house, according to Fox 59. Waters' sister and mother reportedly went to pick the infant up when they learned he had been abandoned.

Marshall was arrested late last month in North Carolina, while The Oklahoman reports Waters was arrested in Colorado on unrelated charges.

Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE show Marshall is currently being held in an Indiana jail on two felony neglect charges and another another felony charge for assisting a criminal. Marshall's next court hearing is set for Monday afternoon.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

