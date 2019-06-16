O.J. Simpson Promises to 'Set the Record Straight' as He Joins Twitter

Image zoom O.J. Simpson Fox

O.J. Simpson has officially joined Twitter.

Simpson, 71, joined the social media platform Friday and marked his debut with a cryptic video that declared he had “a little gettin’ even to do.”

“Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Now coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything,” he said in the clip, which has more than 9 million views. “Now, there’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one, @therealoj32, is the only official one. So this should be a lot of fun. I got a little gettin’ even to do. So God bless, take care.”

The former athlete later shared a second video Saturday that announced his intention to “set the record straight.”

“Hey Twitter world. You know, for years, people have been able to say whatever they want to say about me with no accountability. But now, I get to challenge a lot of that BS and set the record straight,” he said. “More importantly, I’ll be able to talk about everything, especially sports and fantasy football, and even politics. But for now, let me just say, to my fellow fathers out there, happy Father’s Day. God bless.”

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

Simpson, who was famously acquitted in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, has largely kept out of the spotlight since he was released from prison on parole in October 2017. He served nine years for a kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas.

His decision to join Twitter, where he currently has more than 480,000 followers, was met with mixed reactions, including many who mentioned his infamous murder trial and fallout. (In February 1997, Simpson was deemed liable for Brown Simpson and Goldman’s deaths in a civil case brought by the victims’ families.)

“Me leaving Twitter when I hear OJ say he’s got some ‘getting even to do,’” one user wrote, including a GIF of Simpson’s white Ford Bronco on its low-speed pursuit from cops following the murders in June 1994.

“Your thoughts on ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ being renewed for a season 6?” wrote another user.

Simpson has so far followed just eight accounts — six are sports related, while the other two are his son Justin, 30, and attorney Malcolm LaVergne.

His location on his profile is listed as Las Vegas, while his bio reads, “If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it.”

Simpson recently spoke to the Associated Press, saying that “life is fine.”

He also revealed he and his children with Brown — Justin and Sydney, 33 — do not speak of Brown’s murder, which took place 25 years ago this week.

“We don’t need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives. The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again,” he said. “My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives.”