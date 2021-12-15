Simpson had been on parole since October 2017 following his release from prison for armed robbery and kidnapping

O.J. Simpson Is 'a Completely Free Man' After Being Discharged from Parole Early in Nevada

O.J. Simpson is officially a free man.

The former NFL star, 74, was discharged from parole effective Dec. 6 — more than two months earlier than expected, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Public Safety confirmed to PEOPLE.

Simpson had been on parole since October 2017. His parole term would have otherwise expired on February 9, 2022, the spokesperson said.

"Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now," his Las Vegas attorney Malcolm LaVergne told the Associated Press.

LaVergne did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Simpson, who was acquitted in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, but served nine years for a kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas after being charged with another separate crime.

The victims were led to believe a prospective buyer was coming to their casino hotel room to browse their goods, many of them connected with the Heisman Trophy winner. Instead, authorities said, Simpson and his associates, two of whom were armed, rushed into the room, stuffed the memorabilia into pillowcases and fled.

Since he was released from prison, Simpson has stayed in Las Vegas — where he resides in a gated golf community, AP reports. In 2019, Simpson told the news service that "life is fine."

He also revealed he and his children with Brown — Justin and Sydney, 33 — do not speak of Brown's murder.

"We don't need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives. The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again," he said. "My family and I have moved on to what we call the 'no negative zone.' We focus on the positives."