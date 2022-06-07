Nyziereya London Moore was struck in the back of the head after her birthday dinner on March 2

Girl, 12, Was Fatally Shot While Riding in Car on Birthday. 3 Months Later, Nobody Has Been Arrested

On March 2, a 12-year-old Chicago girl was riding home from her birthday party in her family's car when an unknown gunman opened fire from the street, hitting the car with bullets.

Nyziereya London Moore was struck in the back of the head. According to NBC Chicago, she was rushed to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

"It's just a sad day in Chicago, especially when we're constantly looking at our children losing their life to this gun violence," community leader Andrew Holmes told CBS News the day after Nyziereya was shot. Authorities offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the assailant.

Three months later, the case still hasn't been solved — and Nyziereya's family is looking for answers.

In a press conference on Sunday, the family begged anyone with information to come forward and help solve the case.

"People say, I can't imagine," her mother, Nyree Moore, told reporters, according to NBC Chicago. "You don't want to imagine. You don't want to wake up without your child. I'm shopping for two kids, not three."

"Every day I gotta get up, and I gotta push through this," Moore continued. "Because I won't stop until my baby get justice."