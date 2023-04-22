N.Y.C. Police Searching for Suspect in Alleged Kidnapping off Street

Police said the man approached the woman before picking her up and carrying her to his Toyota minivan

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 22, 2023 05:42 PM
Woman Kidnapped in Brooklyn. https://twitter.com/NYPDTips/status/1649731573107785729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1649731573107785729%7Ctwgr%5E089b9f35dce3b1483d8460ff72cee2c19f86cbc9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fabc7ny.com%2Fwoman-kidnapped-gravesend-brooklyn%2F13169726%2F. Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers
Photo: NYPD Crime Stoppers

New York Police are searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly kidnapped a woman in Brooklyn, New York, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

The Crime Stoppers account tweeted that the "kidnapping" incident happened on the corner of Avenue West and Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn at about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, and that the suspect is a male with a late model Toyota minivan.

Police told CBS News that the man approached the woman, who was in her 20s and wore a striped shirt, blue skirt and white sneakers, as she crossed the street. He then picked her up and carried her to his van before taking off on Stillwell Avenue.

Police also released a set of photos of the incident, showing the suspect waving his arms to the woman on the street. A second photo showed the suspect holding what appears to be the alleged victim in his arms as he carried her to his car.

The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the incident.

A high-ranking police source told the New York Post that investigators were not able to identify the woman and did not know whether she knew the suspect.

"She didn't appear to be struggling like you would if it was a stranger," the source told the outlet.

As part of their investigation, police are canvassing videos in the area to see where the man and woman came from before the incident happened, the source told the New York Post.

"It's kind of a mystery now," the source added.

The kidnapper is believed to be a male in his 30s, about 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. Pictures captured of the incident show him wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Police are giving a $3,500 reward to anyone who provides any information that could lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

