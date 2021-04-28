Officer Anastasios Tsakos was directing traffic on the Long Island Expressway early Tuesday morning when he was hit by a car

NYPD Officer Working on Highway Is Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver Who Knew She 'Hit Something'

A 32-year-old woman is facing charges after authorities allege that she struck and killed an New York City police officer with her car while she was drunk behind the wheel.

Officer Anastasios Tsakos was directing traffic on the Long Island Expressway early Tuesday morning, diverting cars away from an earlier accident. While he was in the road, he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police say that Jessica Beauvais was driving the Volkswagen Passat that hit Tsakos. Authorities allege that she then drove off, dragging a safety cone behind her.

Beauvais was caught a short distance away. According to ABC 7, which cites police, she admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel.

Prosecutors allege that when Beauvais was eventually arrested, a police body camera video allegedly captured her asking an officer, "What did I do?"

Police sources tell CBS2 that Beauvais was intoxicated and blew a .15 for her blood alcohol level — nearly double the legal limit.

Jessica Beauvais Credit: NYPD

Beauvais faces 13 counts, including second-degree aggravated manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and driving on a suspended license. She is being held without bond. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

According to local news reports, Beauvais apologized and confessed to killing Tsakos as she was walked out of the police precinct.

"I'm sorry," she tearfully told reporters. "I'm sorry that I hit him and that he's dead."

According to court documents, Beauvais allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana "regularly" and said that she had drunk wine and two shots tequila. As for the accident, she allegedly said that she didn't know what happened. "I did hear a thump," she allegedly told officers, "so I knew I hit something but I didn't see what it was."

The NYPD is mourning Tsakos' death.

"We stand here this morning reminded once again, in law enforcement, there is no such thing as a routine job," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters, according to ABC 7. "We stand here devastated and trying to pick up the pieces of what is a shattered home and a shattered NYPD family."