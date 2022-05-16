NYPD Officer Trailed His Wife to Apparent Tryst with Younger Man, 20, Then Fatally Shot Him as He Fled

Investigators say that a murder-suicide in suburban New York involved a member of the New York City Police Department, who apparently chased down and killed his wife's 20-year-old lover before ending his own life.

A statement from police in Wallkill, N.Y., indicates that 36-year-old Sean Armstead was off-duty from his job with the NYPD on the evening of May 8 when he confronted Edward Wilkins outside a Buffalo Wild Wings.

That's where he shot Wilkins multiple times before turning the gun on himself, according to the statement.

The statement alleges that Armstead — an NYPD officer for more than 10 years — and Wilkins were "known to each other," and that Armstead rammed his vehicle into Wilkins' as both were traveling along Route 211 in Orange County.

Sources tell PEOPLE the collision spun Wilkins' car around, and that it came to an abrupt stop. Wilkins, who the sources say worked for Armstead's wife's dog-walking business, exited his vehicle and fled.

Armstead followed him into the restaurant's parking lot where, after a brief argument, shots rang out.

Police were first called to the scene after 10:30 p.m.

According to sources, before crashing into Wilkins' car, Armstead had followed him from a nearby hotel. Wilkins and Armstead's wife had been together in one of the hotel's rooms for hours prior, the sources confirm.

PEOPLE learns Wilkins was shot at 16 times and died from a bullet wound to the back of the head.

The New York Post reports that Wilkins' wake was held over the weekend.

Hundreds attended, including family and friends. There was no sign of Armstead's wife, according to the paper.