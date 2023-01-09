NYPD Officer Suspended After Viral Video Appears to Show Him Repeatedly Punching Teen Girl

"I was not pleased with what I saw on the video," says NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who is a former officer 

By Steve Helling
Published on January 9, 2023 05:10 PM
nypd
NYPD. Photo: getty

A New York City police officer has been suspended after a video went viral that appears to show him repeatedly punching a teenage girl.

The video, which has been viewed by PEOPLE, shows the cop punching the 14-year-old after he and another officer responded to a brawl near Edwin Markham Middle School at around 2:45 p.m. last Tuesday.

Officers say they observed "a large fight involving multiple female juveniles," Julian Phillips, the deputy police commissioner for public information, said in a statement to NBC News.

Police say that officers were restraining another person after the melee when the girl reached for the officer's handcuffs and hit the officer in the head. The officer then allegedly struck the teen with his hand several times. A bystander caught the incident on video.

After the video went viral, the officer was suspended without pay. He is a 14-year veteran of the NYPD.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In an unrelated press conference, NYC Mayor Eric Adams was asked about the incident. "I was not pleased with what I saw on the video," Adams told a reporter. Adams is a former New York police officer.

In an interview with the New York Post, the teen told her side of the story.

"I jumped in and the cops came and were supposed to be breaking it up, but the cops got into the fight," the girl said.

"Then everyone was just in handcuffs and my sister [was] in handcuffs," she continued, "and I went up to my sister and asked the cops, 'What are you doing?' and he pushed me and then I hit him two times and then he hit me 11 times."

"I thought they would break up the fight," she said. "I didn't think they would get into the fight."

The police officer, who was suspended without pay, was not identified in the police statement.

Related Articles
Trevor Bickford nye attacker. Credit Handout
Suspect, 19, Charged with Attempted Murder in NYE Machete Attack Against Police Near Times Square
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13691175a) This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the media during a news conference on . A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, but expected to recover Machete Attack-Police, New York, United States - 31 Dec 2022
3 Officers Hurt in Machete Attack Near New Year's Eve Celebrations in Times Square
Victoria Goode murder
Aspiring Model Is Stabbed to Death by Her Roommate at N.Y.C. Women's Shelter, Police Say
nypd
Fatally Stabbed Man Marks 11th New York City Subway System Killing of 2022
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
NYPD Officer Apparently Punches a Woman in the Face and Knocks Her to the Ground in Viral Video
Allison Russo
EMS Lieutenant Heralded as 9/11 First Responder Is Fatally Stabbed While on Duty in Unprovoked Attack
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
3 Arkansas Police Officers Suspended After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Them Beating a Suspect
Syracuse police put boy in police car
Police Put Sobbing 8-Year-Old in Cruiser for Allegedly Stealing Doritos, Sparking Outrage and Investigation
school hallway
Video Appears to Show Off-Duty Kenosha Officer Using Illegal Chokehold on Girl at Her Middle School
Wilbert Mora Jason Rivera
Second NYPD Officer Dies Days After Harlem Shooting That Also Took His Partner's Life
Woman shot in the head on the Upper East Side of Manhattan
Woman Shot in the Head While Pushing Baby in Stroller on Busy Manhattan Street: Police
Eliza Fletcher
Video Appears to Show Suspect in Death of Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher Cleaning SUV Hours After Abduction
Aaliyah Salazar, 3 People Charged after Colorado Teen is Shot Dead Recording TikTok Video
3 People Charged After Colorado Teen Is Shot Dead Recording TikTok Video
Times Square New York Subway Station
Homeless Man Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shoving Woman in Front of N.Y.C. Subway Train
buffalo cops
Buffalo Cops Who Pushed Elderly Man to Ground During 2020 Protest Are Cleared, Will Be Reinstated
nypd
Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused of 'Hate-Motivated Violence' in Alleged Anti-Muslim Assault of Motorist