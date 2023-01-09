NYPD Officer Suspended After Viral Video Appears to Show Him Repeatedly Punching Teen Girl

A New York City police officer has been suspended after a video went viral that appears to show him repeatedly punching a teenage girl.

The video, which has been viewed by PEOPLE, shows the cop punching the 14-year-old after he and another officer responded to a brawl near Edwin Markham Middle School at around 2:45 p.m. last Tuesday.

Officers say they observed "a large fight involving multiple female juveniles," Julian Phillips, the deputy police commissioner for public information, said in a statement to NBC News.

Police say that officers were restraining another person after the melee when the girl reached for the officer's handcuffs and hit the officer in the head. The officer then allegedly struck the teen with his hand several times. A bystander caught the incident on video.

After the video went viral, the officer was suspended without pay. He is a 14-year veteran of the NYPD.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In an unrelated press conference, NYC Mayor Eric Adams was asked about the incident. "I was not pleased with what I saw on the video," Adams told a reporter. Adams is a former New York police officer.

In an interview with the New York Post, the teen told her side of the story.

"I jumped in and the cops came and were supposed to be breaking it up, but the cops got into the fight," the girl said.

"Then everyone was just in handcuffs and my sister [was] in handcuffs," she continued, "and I went up to my sister and asked the cops, 'What are you doing?' and he pushed me and then I hit him two times and then he hit me 11 times."

"I thought they would break up the fight," she said. "I didn't think they would get into the fight."

The police officer, who was suspended without pay, was not identified in the police statement.