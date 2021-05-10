NYPD Officer Hailed as Hero for Rescuing 4-Year-Old Girl Wounded in Times Square Shooting

A New York City police officer is being hailed as a hero after she was captured on video rescuing a 4-year-old girl who had been shot in Times Square on Saturday.

That day, three people were non-fatally shot when a man opened fire in the densely populated area, according to the New York City Police Department.

One of the victims, a 4-year-old girl, was out toy shopping with her parents when she was a struck by a bullet. When responding officer Alyssa Vogel learned of the girl's injuries she rushed to her side, wrapped a tourniquet around the girl's leg, and sprinted as she carried her to an ambulance waiting nearby.

"As a mom I think my motherly instincts just went to, you know, 'I need to help her,'" Vogel told Good Morning America Monday, calling the girl the "strongest person" she had ever seen.

"For somebody who has just been shot, she was just standing there, obviously scared, but she wasn't crying or anything," Vogel said. "She only yelled when we were tightening the tourniquet because that's very painful. But she was very calm for somebody who was in a very traumatic situation."

Vogel's heroic efforts were captured on camera, and on Sunday the video was shared by the NYPD on Twitter.

"Whether they're rushing toward the danger to help save a little girl or rushing home to family after their tour this #MotherDay— the dedication of NY's Finest knows no bounds," the department tweeted.

Police have identified 31-year-old Farrahkan Muhammad as a person of interest in the shooting. Muhammad allegedly opened fire during an argument with his brother, WABC reports.

All three bystanders who were struck are in stable condition, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.