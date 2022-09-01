NYPD Officer Apparently Punches a Woman in the Face and Knocks Her to the Ground in Viral Video

An NYPD officer is under fire after video shows him apparently punching a woman in the face and knocking her to the ground below.

On Tuesday, around 5 p.m. local time, authorities were in search of attempted murder suspect Elvin James, 22, in Harlem, New York, when the woman, 19-year-old Tamani Crum, confronted an officer, as seen in body cam footage shared to Twitter by the NYPD.

After reportedly slapping the officer, who has been identified as Kendo Kinsey, he responds by seemingly punching Crum in the face and knocking her to the ground.

As Crum lies on the ground holding her face, bystanders can be heard asking the police officer, "Why would you do that?" before the teen is put into handcuffs and escorted away from the scene.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the NYPD said, "While police were effecting the arrest, multiple individuals on scene interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers. One officer sustained a minor injury to the head."

After the incident, authorities charged Crum with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, the NYPD confirmed to PEOPLE. The following evening, however, she was arraigned on the latter charge, a misdemeanor, and set free without bail, the New York Post reported.

Faith Harrell, 27, was also charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, while an unnamed woman, 26, was given a Criminal Court summons for allegedly spitting at an officer, the Post added, citing authorities.

In a statement to CBS News, Jaime Santana Jr. — a lawyer representing Crum — said, "The officer involved in this case was approximately three times her body weight and size. This was unnecessary and it's unacceptable. This has to stop."

Kinsey is reportedly still on active duty, the outlet added. Crum is scheduled to next appear in court on Oct. 11, according to case details seen by PEOPLE.

The NYPD confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday that the use of force is being investigated.

"This incident, including the conduct of the detective who used force, is under ongoing review by our Internal Affairs Bureau's Force Group," Keechant L. Sewell, NYPD Police Commissioner, said in a statement. "All police body-worn camera footage, as well as other video surveillance from the area and witness, statements, are being gathered and reviewed.

"While the NYPD is committed to the safety of all New Yorkers, we are also committed to transparency," Sewell continued. "Therefore, I have expedited the release of the officers' body-worn camera footage, and am awaiting the results of IAB's investigation."