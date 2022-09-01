NYPD Officer Apparently Punches a Woman in the Face and Knocks Her to the Ground in Viral Video

Tamani Crum, 19, was apparently hit in the face by NYPD officer Kendo Kinsey after she seemingly tried to interfere amid an arrest

By
Published on September 1, 2022 12:20 PM
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Photo: Getty

An NYPD officer is under fire after video shows him apparently punching a woman in the face and knocking her to the ground below.

On Tuesday, around 5 p.m. local time, authorities were in search of attempted murder suspect Elvin James, 22, in Harlem, New York, when the woman, 19-year-old Tamani Crum, confronted an officer, as seen in body cam footage shared to Twitter by the NYPD.

After reportedly slapping the officer, who has been identified as Kendo Kinsey, he responds by seemingly punching Crum in the face and knocking her to the ground.

As Crum lies on the ground holding her face, bystanders can be heard asking the police officer, "Why would you do that?" before the teen is put into handcuffs and escorted away from the scene.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the NYPD said, "While police were effecting the arrest, multiple individuals on scene interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers. One officer sustained a minor injury to the head."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

handcuffs
Getty

After the incident, authorities charged Crum with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, the NYPD confirmed to PEOPLE. The following evening, however, she was arraigned on the latter charge, a misdemeanor, and set free without bail, the New York Post reported.

Faith Harrell, 27, was also charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, while an unnamed woman, 26, was given a Criminal Court summons for allegedly spitting at an officer, the Post added, citing authorities.

In a statement to CBS News, Jaime Santana Jr. — a lawyer representing Crum — said, "The officer involved in this case was approximately three times her body weight and size. This was unnecessary and it's unacceptable. This has to stop."

Kinsey is reportedly still on active duty, the outlet added. Crum is scheduled to next appear in court on Oct. 11, according to case details seen by PEOPLE.

The NYPD confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday that the use of force is being investigated.

"This incident, including the conduct of the detective who used force, is under ongoing review by our Internal Affairs Bureau's Force Group," Keechant L. Sewell, NYPD Police Commissioner, said in a statement. "All police body-worn camera footage, as well as other video surveillance from the area and witness, statements, are being gathered and reviewed.

"While the NYPD is committed to the safety of all New Yorkers, we are also committed to transparency," Sewell continued. "Therefore, I have expedited the release of the officers' body-worn camera footage, and am awaiting the results of IAB's investigation."

Related Articles
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
3 Arkansas Police Officers Suspended After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Them Beating a Suspect
Home Alone where are they now
'Home Alone' Actor Devin Ratray Under Investigation for Alleged Rape
Ashley Richards, Deputies Arrest Preschool Teacher for Child Abuse
Daycare Teacher Allegedly Captured on Video Punching 4-Year-Old in Head: 'Do You Want Me to Hit You?'
Actor Ezra Miller attends the photocall for 'URBAN DECAY' stayNAKED launch event on August 20, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.
Ezra Miller Charged with Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Alcohol from Vermont Home: Police
Woman shot in the head on the Upper East Side of Manhattan
Woman Shot in the Head While Pushing Baby in Stroller on Busy Manhattan Street: Police
Florida police sergeant Chirstopher Pullease
Florida Police Sergeant Who Grabbed Fellow Officer by Her Throat Charged with Battery and Assault
Canal Street station
48-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed 'Without Provocation' on NYC Subway; Suspect Remains at Large
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12944357q) Bail hearing of Dave Chappelle attacker Isaiah Lee Bail hearing for Dave Chappelle attacker Isaiah Lee, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 May 2022
Dave Chappelle's Accused Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Stabbing Roommate
Patrick Lyoya
Police Release Footage Showing Grand Rapids Officer Fatally Shooting Black Man During Traffic Stop
Brooklyn subway shooting
16 Injured, 10 with Gunshot Wounds, in Shooting on N.Y.C. Subway — as Suspect Remains at Large
Times Square New York Subway Station
Homeless Man Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shoving Woman in Front of N.Y.C. Subway Train
Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021
Man Attacked Dave Chappelle with a 'Replica Handgun-Slash-Knife,' Now Charged with Misdemeanor: Authorities
Syracuse police put boy in police car
Police Put Sobbing 8-Year-Old in Cruiser for Allegedly Stealing Doritos, Sparking Outrage and Investigation
Brooklyn subway shooting
'This Person Is Dangerous': What We Know About Brooklyn Subway Shooter, Who Remains at Large
nypd
Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused of 'Hate-Motivated Violence' in Alleged Anti-Muslim Assault of Motorist
Brooklyn subway shooting
Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody: 'We Got Him'