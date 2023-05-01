NYPD Detective Dies After Spending 33 Years in Coma After Shooting: 'Hero of New York City'

Troy Patterson is remembered as a "hero of New York City, who inspired hundreds of fellow detectives to continue his courageous, important crime-fighting work" following his death on Saturday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 08:02 PM
Detective Troy Patterson, who was shot 33 years ago and succumbed to his injuries Saturday, April 29th. https://twitter.com/NYPDnews/status/1653104599102808095/photo/1
Photo: twitter

A New York City Police Department detective who spent more than three decades in a coma after being shot during a 1990 robbery is dead.

The Detectives' Endowment Association announced the death of Detective Troy Patterson in a Twitter post on Sunday, remembering him as a "hero of New York City, who inspired hundreds of fellow Detectives to continue his courageous, important crime-fighting work."

According to the Associated Press, Patterson went into "a vegetative state" on Jan. 16, 1990, after being shot in the head while washing his car when three individuals approached him in search of $20.

The shooter, identified as then-15-year-old Tracy Clark, was accompanied by then-17-year-old Darren Crawford and then-20-year-old Vincent Robbins in the ambush as they were in need of money to play in a local basketball tournament, according to ABC7.

According to NBC New York, all three "served time for various convictions and have since been released," but Patterson, who was 27 years old at the time of the shooting, never regained consciousness.

His son, Troy Patterson, Jr., who was only 5 years old when the incident occurred, shared with ABC7 that while his dad had a limited ability to communicate, he was "able to react to his family's voices and sometimes he smiled, chuckled, or even laughed."

"That was tough, you know, 5 years old, a little kid, a baby," he recalled. "You know seeing your dad laid up in the hospital, tubes, stomach, nose, you know everywhere, mouth. It was tough but with the family there guiding him and the NYPD, we got through it," the younger Patterson said.

The NYPD honored Patterson on Monday by lining up outside of his funeral home for a dignified transfer.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Detective Troy Patterson, who was shot 33 years ago and succumbed to his injuries Saturday, April 29th. We will never forget his memory, or his dedication to making our city a safer place for all. #FidelisAdMortem," the NYPD said through a statement on Twitter.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Whether it was 3 months or over 30 years ago, the NYPD never forgets. It is the pledge that we make to every member when they walk through the doors of our academy. It is our vow to lend our unwavering support to their families & honor legacies like that of Det. Troy Patterson," shared Keechant Sewell, Police Commissioner of the City of New York, in a statement on Twitter following the event.

Related Articles
Keisha and Kelsey Morrison
N.J. Mom and Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Killed by Axe in Home, Brother-in-Law Arrested in Maryland
https://www.gofundme.com/f/kaylin-gillis Kaylin Gillis
Homeowner Kills 20-Year-Old Woman After Her Vehicle Pulled Into His Driveway
Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert Demaio, and Jacob Barroso
Arrests Made in Connection with Deadly Druggings at N.Y.C. Gay Bars, 1 Suspect Still at Large
John Umberger; Julio Ramirez
Several Suspects Charged in Connection with Deadly Druggings and Robberies at N.Y.C. Gay Bars
Brooklyn U-Haul crash
Victim Dies After 'Violent Rampage' by Brooklyn U-Haul Driver in Attack that Also Injured 8
Davion Patterson, the 15-year-old who was killed
15-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Is Killed in Shooting that Wounded 5 Women: 'When Is All This Going to Stop?'
nypd
Fatally Stabbed Man Marks 11th New York City Subway System Killing of 2022
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
A Man Who Died by Suicide After Being Questioned About 1994 Murder Has Been Identified as the Alleged Killer
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13691175a) This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the media during a news conference on . A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, but expected to recover Machete Attack-Police, New York, United States - 31 Dec 2022
3 Officers Hurt in Machete Attack Near New Year's Eve Celebrations in Times Square
Keechant Sewell
NYPD Names Keechant Sewell First Female Police Commissioner in Its 176-Year History: 'Truly Honored'
Jared Bridegan Microsoft executive murdered in Jackson Beach, FL on February 16, 2022. Credit: Jacksonville Beach Police Department
Arrest Made in the Mysterious 2022 Murder of Microsoft Executive, Police Don't Believe Suspect Acted Alone
Trevor Bickford nye attacker. Credit Handout
Suspect, 19, Charged with Attempted Murder in NYE Machete Attack Against Police Near Times Square
Brandon Tsay helped wrestle the gun away from the alleged shooter at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, 17 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, police said
Hero Who Wrestled Gun Away from Monterey Park Shooter Speaks Out: 'Something Came Over Me'
Woman shot in the head on the Upper East Side of Manhattan
Woman Shot in the Head While Pushing Baby in Stroller on Busy Manhattan Street: Police
Azsia Johnson https://www.gofundme.com/f/asia-johnson?qid=be1d44fe41c188be4e467f08520c654e
Man Charged with Murder After NYC Mom Azsia Johnson Was Shot While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller
Khyara Tay
Suspect Charged in Shooting of 11-Year-Old Bronx Girl Who Was Killed by Stray Bullet: Police