Local search and rescue groups scoured the banks of the Ohio River for clues on Sunday

An Ohio Toddler Is Still Missing 3 Weeks After His Mom Was Fatally Stabbed

It has been more than three weeks since anyone has seen 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore, whose mother's slain body was found near the Purple People Bridge in Cincinnati earlier this month.

On Sunday, local search and rescue groups gathered at the bank of the Ohio River where the boy's mother was discovered and searched for clues.

"They bring a lot of knowledge and experience. Most of them are retired police officers, EMTs, and firefighters,” North Start International spokesperson Tracy Campbell told local TV station WKRC. "We hope we are successful and that we can help the Lattimore family have closure, but there are no guarantees."

On Dec. 12, Cincinnati Police discovered Nyteisha Lattimore's body, which had been stabbed repeatedly, on the bridge over the Ohio River. Later that day, police arrested 20-year-old Desean Brown in connection with her death, police confirmed.

Brown, who TV station WLWT describe as Lattimore's boyfriend, is currently being held on $1 million bond. He was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of gross abuse of a corpse, and one count of tampering with evidence, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters told TV station Fox19.

It was unclear whether he has obtained a lawyer to speak on his behalf or pleas to the charges against him.

Meanwhile, police discovered a stroller near the river, which family members identified as belonging to Lattimore. Police conducted dives throughout the river searching for evidence and the boy, reported the Cincinnati Enquirer.

After Sunday's search, the group completed a search of the entire shoreline, which is about 21 miles, Campbell told Fox19.