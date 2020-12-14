Police say Nylo Lattimore was last seen Dec. 4, eight days before his mother's body was discovered by an Ohio River bridge

Ohio Boy, 3, Is Missing After His Mom Was Fatally Stabbed — and Woman's Boyfriend Faces Charges

A 3-year-old Cincinnati boy last seen on Dec. 4 remains missing after the discovery Saturday of the body of his 29-year-old mother, who had been stabbed repeatedly and left near a bridge over the Ohio River.

Authorities identified the stabbing victim as Nyteisha Lattimore — and later that same day, they arrested 20-year-old Desean Brown on a charge of murder in connection with her death, police said.

Investigators say the suspect was Lattimore's boyfriend, reports WLWT.

Brown was in court Monday and ordered held on a $1 million bond, according to the outlet. An attorney who might speak on his behalf was not immediately identified.

Image zoom Nylo Lattimore | Credit: Facebook

Lattimore's son, Nylo, hasn't been seen for 10 days.

A call to police about 3:15 a.m. Saturday reported his mother's body near what is known locally as the Purple People Bridge, Cincinnati police said in a news release.

On Sunday, Lattimore family members at the riverfront park Yeatman's Cove identified a stroller that appeared to belong to the female victim, and a police dive team searched for both evidence and the missing boy near the bridge, reports the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Image zoom Nyteisha Lattimore | Credit: Facebook

"My sister was a sweet and quiet girl," Nyteisha's sister Monique Ross told the newspaper. "Our hearts are broken. [We] hope they find Nylo safe, so we can bring him home."

She said Nylo's mother was preparing to start school, and never went anywhere without him.

Image zoom Desean Brown | Credit: Cincinnati Police Department

Court documents allege that Brown stabbed Lattimore at a Melrose Avenue apartment around Dec. 11, with investigators basing that allegation on video and crime scene evidence in addition to witness statements, according to WLWT.

But circumstances regarding the Dec. 4 disappearance of the child are "unknown," police said. The boy with black hair and brown eyes was last reported seen around noon that day at the same Melrose Avenue apartment building.