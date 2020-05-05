NYC Woman Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Stabbing Roommate in Social Distancing Fight

Daria Alyabyeva allegedly stabbed her roommate, Tatiana Nazarinov, during an altercation at their NYC apartment

A New York City woman has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing her roommate during an altercation involving excessive drinking.

Daria Alyabyeva, 27, allegedly stabbed her roommate, Tatiana Nazarinov, 31, over the weekend while the two women were social distancing together in their Upper East Side apartment, according to the New York Daily News and TMZ.

Nazarinov told the New York Daily News that Alyabyeva had a long history of excessive drinking, but warned her to limit her drinking amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“I told her, ‘You can’t drink in the house, you can’t go to the liquor store. It’s a rule,’ " Nazarinova said.

However, Nazarinov said Alyabyeva's heavy drinking continued. “She would start drinking in the morning," Nazarinova told the outlet. "She would go to the kitchen and grab a coffee cup and pretend she was drinking coffee or tea.”

Nazarinova also claimed that Alyabyeva threatened to kill her when she was drunk in March. “I had to hide all the knives in the kitchen,” she said.

Image zoom Tatiana Nazarinova Tatiana Nazarinova/ Instagram

On April 19, Nazarinova said she began trying to reason with Alyabyeva and offer her support. “She was like 'No, f— it. I just want some whiskey,’” Nazarinova alleged.

Nazarinova said that after she put a glass of Alyabyeva's whiskey in the sink, Alyabyeva was set off.

"She had super crazy eyes, I can’t even explain it,” Nazarinova said. “I was like, ‘What’s your problem?’ "

Nazarinova claimed that Alyabyeva then stabbed her with "a huge meat knife," recalling, "My hip was fountaining blood. I was stained in my blood and she was stained in my blood.”

"I literally realized I’m probably gonna die because I was losing so much blood," she said. "I saw something coming out of my abdomen, I guess it was my intestine.”

Law enforcement officers told TMZ Alyabyeva allegedly stabbed Nazarinova in the abdomen, hip, shoulder, face, armpit and hands while allegedly yelling, "die bitch, die."

Nazarinova told New York Daily News that she was able to find her phone and call 911. Alyabyeva fled before cops arrived.

Nazarinova required a massive blood transfusion and two surgeries, both outlets reported. She was treated at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, and is expected to be released on Monday.

"It was mostly muscles and nerves," she said. “Hopefully in a few weeks or a few months I’ll be back to normal."

Alyabyeva was arrested on Tuesday, nine days after the stabbing, per the New York Daily News. She has been charged with attempted murder and assault and is currently being held on Rikers Island on $750,000 bond.

New York Police Department has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

