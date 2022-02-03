N.Y.C. Rapper Tdott Woo Fatally Shot in Brooklyn Hours After Signing Record Contract

Tdott Woo, born Tahjay Dobson, was fatally shot outside his home in Canarsie hours after signing with Million Dollar Records

Tdott Woo, an up-and-coming New York City-based rapper, was shot and killed Tuesday, just hours after signing a recording contract. He was 22.

The musician's record label Million Dollar Music confirmed his death with a tribute on Instagram, writing alongside a collection of photos, "It's an honor to remain your friend until your last moments."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace," the post continued. "#LongLiveTdott 🙏🏻 Just know his legacy will always live, from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does, some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan but we all come together to tell you FLY HIGH 🙏🏻"

Tdott Woo, born Tahjay Dobson, was fatally shot in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

The rapper sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

"He was a good, good kid," Dobson's grandmother told the New York Daily News. "He loved singing and dancing and all that. He had a passion for music."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The relative, who declined to be identified by name, also told the outlet she heard four "very quick rapid shots" around the time Dobson was allegedly gunned down, adding that the shooting occurred right outside their home.

"They signed him to a record label," the grandmother also said. "He posted it yesterday on Instagram."

RELATED VIDEO: Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, Reportedly Murdered in Alleged Home Invasion

Earlier Tuesday, Million Dollar Music announced it had signed Tdott Woo to a contract via an Instagram Stories update, billing him as an "official artist," Complex reported.

His grandmother added to the Daily News that Tdott had just returned from Los Angeles on Monday evening, where he had been recording a music video with friends.

The rapper was a friend and associate of rappers Pop Smoke — who was shot and killed in February 2020 in L.A. — and Fivio Foreign, having appeared in music videos for both of those artists, Complex added.