Evelyn Cruz, 48, had been charged for previous violent attacks against her neighbors, according to police

N.Y.C. Murder Suspect Who Neighbors Call 'the Monster' Allegedly Stabbed Woman Days Before Her Wedding

A woman in Far Rockaway, Queens, was arrested Saturday after police say she fatally stabbed her neighbor in their beachfront apartment building.

The New York City Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded just before midnight to a call of an assault in progress and found Jessica Britt, 33, with stab wounds to the chest.

Britt was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. She was scheduled to get married just days later.

New York Daily News reported that the suspect, Evelyn Cruz, 48, was known around her building as the "monster."

"They don't call me a monster for nothing," Cruz reportedly declared while threatening a neighbor last June, according to the Daily News. "Do you want a problem?"

Cruz is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon.

The Far Rockaway resident had previously been reported to police for violent incidents with neighbors, including a 2019 menacing charge in which Cruz allegedly threatened to cut a neighbor with a razor blade, NYPD confirmed to PEOPLE.

Six months before that incident, she was arrested on an assault charge for allegedly slashing the neck of another neighbor.

Police said Cruz attacked Britt in their lobby as her fiancée, Elizabeth Blue, witnessed the incident in horror. Britt and her fiancée were returning home after celebrating the new jobs they had both been offered that week when they were confronted.

Philip Thomas, 47, another neighbor, told the Daily News that complaints about the alleged violence and "terror" caused by Cruz were brought by residents to the management of the Sand Castle apartment complex many times.

Thomas said that Cruz had previously attacked his apartment door with a baseball bat, among other alleged acts of violence and threats.

"This is an ongoing issue that should have been handled a long, long, long time ago," Thomas told the Daily News. "I've told them that no one's going to do something until someone is killed."

Blue told the Daily News that the alleged knife attack took only moments, a tragic ending to nearly two years of conflict between the couple and Cruz.

"I'm still waiting for her to walk in the door," Blue said. "[Cruz] deserves to rot in jail. The whole time I've been living in this building, everybody called her 'Monster.'"