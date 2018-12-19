WATCH: NYC Mom Stops Alleged Carjacker, Tackling Him To Ground Until Police Arrest Him

Attention aspiring carjackers: Do not attempt to steal Tihisha Jones’ vehicle.

When a man allegedly tried driving off with her Honda Pilot, which she’d auto-started so it would warm up, the Bronx, New York, mother physically confronted him, pulling him out of the car and wrestling him to the ground and then pinning him until police arrived.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jones was about to take her young son to school in the morning when she opened the front passenger door — only to have it slammed away from her by a man who was surprisingly sitting at the wheel.

She then walked to the driver’s side and confronted the suspect.

“I had to take matters into my own hands because I work, I saved [money] to get that car myself,” Jones told WABC-TV.

A neighbor caught the entire incident on camera, and footage of the citizen’s arrest has gone viral.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

A spokesman from the NYPD confirms the arrest of 19-year-old Bernardino Santiago, the Bronx man seen in the footage being tackled by Jones as he allegedly tried to flee.

“Officers discovered a 49-year-old female victim who stated that as she was walking to her parked 2005 Honda Pilot, she observed the male perpetrator tampering with the ignition of the vehicle,” the spokesman tells PEOPLE. “The perpetrator had also removed some of the victim’s property to the front seat of her vehicle.”

Santiago is charged with attempted grand larceny auto and attempted petit larceny. It was unclear Wednesday if he had entered pleas to the charges or had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach him at home were unsuccessful.

WABC-TV reports Santiago told police he entered the car thinking it was his Uber ride.

As she was filming the takedown, the woman who was shooting the video laughs aloud before saying, “Welcome to the f—— Bronx.”