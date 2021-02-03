N.Y.C. Mom Is Fatally Shot After Confronting Man Who Allegedly Groped Her on Street

On a recent Saturday in January, at about 12:30 p.m., Shadina Smith had just left her New York City apartment when she was allegedly groped by a man on the street.

The 29-year-old mother of a 1-and-a-half-year-old boy told her fiancé, 26, what had happened, and the two rushed out of their apartment at W. 150th St. in Harlem to confront the man, the New York Daily News reports.

Minutes later, the man shot Smith and her fiancé multiple times in the first-floor hallway of their building, police said, the Daily News reports.

At 12:39 p.m. police rushed to the scene responding to a 911 call about two people who were shot, the New York City Police Department says in a release.

Officers found Smith unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, the NYPD says.

Her fiancé, who has not been publicly named, was "conscious and alert" after being shot in the torso and left arm.

The two were rushed to a local hospital where Smith was pronounced dead.

Her fiancé was listed in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

As police continue to hunt for the gunman, Smith's family is mourning her loss.

"It's been a horrific nightmare situation," Smith's aunt, Corine Booker, 33, told the Daily News.

Smith's 18-month-old son, Uriel, was her whole world, Booker told the Daily News.