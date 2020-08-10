Curtis Holley, who was described as "very friendly" by a neighbor, was on a walk with his wife when he was fatally shot

N.Y.C. Man Is Fatally Shot in Front of Wife After Flicking Cigarette Butt Toward 3 Strangers

A New York man was fatally shot in front of his wife after he flicked his cigarette butt in the general direction of three strangers,

On Saturday night, Curtis Holley, 36, and his wife went for a walk along 165th St. and Prospect Ave. near his home in New York City's Bronx neighborhood.

At around 8:45 p.m., Holley flicked the butt of his cigarette toward three people standing nearby.

“He flicked a cigarette,” a police source told the New York Post. “It just happened to be in the direction of three individuals. He didn’t mean to do it.”

An argument ensued and one of the men allegedly pulled a gun out and shot Holley in the torso. Holley was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly before midnight.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into Holley's death is ongoing, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said in a statement to PEOPLE.