NYC Man Charged with Multiple Hate Crimes Linked to Attacks on Synagogues

Jordan Burnette, 29, is being charged with burglary as a hate crime in addition to several charges "related to the many acts of vandalism as hate crimes that have taken place in this community," NYPD said

A Bronx man has been arrested on numerous hate crime charges in connection to several attacks on synagogues in the area in recent weeks.

Jordan Burnette, 29, was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday after he was stopped for bicycling against oncoming traffic in the Bronx. Burnette did not cooperate with officers, Corey said, and was taken into the precinct office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the investigation continued, officers identified Burnette as a man who had been caught in surveillance footage committing several crimes, including allegedly throwing a rock through someone's window, vandalizing prayer books and stealing a bicycle from the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale.

Burnette is being charged with burglary as a hate crime in addition to several charges "related to the many acts of vandalism as hate crimes that have taken place in this community," NYPD Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey said in a news conference Saturday.

An investigation is ongoing, Corey said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Burnette is also allegedly responsible for smashing windows and front doors of other synagogues in the area, USA Today reported.

An attorney for Burnette could not immediately be identified by PEOPLE. It is not immediately clear if he has entered a plea at this time.

Officers from the NYPD's counterterrorism bureau have been guarding the synagogues after a string of attacks on places of worship last month.

Synagogues that have been vandalized in recent weeks include Riverdale Jewish Center, Young Israel of Riverdale, Chabad Lubavitch of Riverdale and the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel, CBS News reported.

"I think that this will bring a great sense of relief to that community," Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said, according to CBS News. "Hopefully, life will resume back to normal and people will be able to worship without fear."