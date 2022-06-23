Kemoy Royal, 32, has been charged with predatory sexual assault, rape, criminal sexual act and sexual abuse after a woman wrote a note for help while ordering food in N.Y.C.

N.Y.C. Man Arrested, Accused of Rape After Woman Asks for Help in GrubHub Order: 'Please Call Police'

In this photo illustration, a woman holds a smartphone with the Grubhub Inc. logo displayed on the screen with the Grubhub website displayed in the background.

A New York City man has been charged after the Bronx District Attorney's Office says he raped and held captive a woman he met online.

The 24-year-old woman was able to escape after she used the food delivery app Grubhub and asked for help, NBC4 reports.

The food delivery order of an Irish breakfast sandwich and a cheeseburger was reportedly sent at 5 a.m. on June 19 to Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers.

The person who placed the order wrote in a section for additional instructions, "please call the police... please don't make it obvious," according to CBS New York.

"People normally put notes like, 'Can you leave it in my driveway? Can I have extra syrup in my order? Can I have an extra soda?' But never something like this," employee Alicia Berme told the CBS station.

Woman rescued after sending note on grubhub Credit: News 12/YouTube

Employees called their boss who told them to call the police.

"When I see the message on the paper, I said just call police and don't send the food because this is something else. It's an emergency," owner Valentine Bernejo told NBC4.

Police showed up at the Bronx apartment and arrested 32-year-old Kemoy Royal.

He has been charged with predatory sexual assault, rape, criminal sexual act and sexual abuse, according to the Bronx District Attorney's Office.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to a district attorney, and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Royal was also charged with sexual abuse and strangulation for allegedly assaulting a woman in his apartment on June 15.

"You never think that these things happen, but it obviously happens and just glad that we can help and we did the right thing," Alice Bernejo said, NBC4 reports.

After hearing the news, Grubhub gave $5,000 to the restaurant for contacting the police.

