New York City Cab Driver Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Passenger While Driving Her Home

A Brooklyn cab driver was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in the back of his vehicle.

Rafael Martinez, 32, is facing charges of rape, criminal sex act, sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, menacing and assault in the Aug. 10 alleged attack.

According to a New York Police Department source, the girl’s parents called a Brooklyn car service to take the girl home from her grandmother’s house.

The girl allegedly told investigators that soon after picking her up that evening, the driver parked the car, climbed into the backseat with the girl and sexually assaulted her. The driver then returned to the driver's seat and drove her to her home, according to the source.

The child was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Woodhull.

Martinez is scheduled to be arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Wednesday. He has yet to make a first appearance.