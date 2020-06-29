N.Y.C. Basketball Star, 17, Is Fatally Shot Days After Graduating from High School

A 17-year-old high school basketball star was fatally shot in the neck Saturday night— just days after graduating.

Shortly before midnight, New York City police responded to a shooting in the Bronx where they discovered 17-year-old Brandon Hendricks suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, the NYPD confirms.

Hendricks was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to the NYPD's statement.

Hendricks graduated from James Monroe High School last week and was a star on the school's basketball team.

"[Brandon] was a charismatic, humble young man. He listened and respected everyone," the team's head coach Nigel Thompson wrote on Instagram following the news of Hendricks' death. "He was an awesome team mate. Thoughtful, kind and caring. Full of life and positivity. I’ve never met anyone who had anything bad to say about him."

Hendricks was planning on attending Saint John's University in the fall. Thompson wrote that the teen not only loved basketball but also academics.

"Some of my fondest memories of Brandon was not on the court but in my Geometry class. Brandon was so inquisitive and intelligent. His questions, thoughtfulness and summaries always moved the class forward," Thompson wrote. "He would bounce around the class helping his classmate until they got it. His effort in class was equal to his effort on the court...why was he taken away so soon?"