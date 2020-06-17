Police say the party should have been a joyous occasion, but instead turned into "a nightmare"

N.Y. Teen Is Fatally Shot While Celebrating Her College Graduation in a Park

A 19-year-old New York woman was shot by a stray bullet during a graduation party at a Bronx park on Friday night, according to multiple reports.

At about 11 p.m., two unidentified men opened fire on about 150 party-goers, police told the New York Daily News.

Tyana Johnson was struck several times and taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

"Two unknown males exited a silver BMW and opened fire on a high school graduation party in Bronx Park," New York Police Department's Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted. "This should have been a joyous occasion, but instead it turned into a nightmare."

Three male victims were also struck but expected to make a recovery: a 24-year-old man shot in the groin, a 16-year-old boy struck in the ankle and a 15-year-old boy hit in the buttocks, the Daily News reported.

Johnson was celebrating earning her associate's degree from Monroe College, friends and family told the paper, and was preparing to begin working toward her bachelor's degree.

Police said Johnson was not the intended target and, as of now, no one has been arrested for the shooting.

"The perpetrators struck four people, killing an innocent 19-year-old female who we believe was caught in the gunfire and not the intended target," Harrison tweeted. "She was struck five times, including one time in the head."

Johnson's mother can't believe her only child is gone.

“I’m angry. I don’t even know what to say. But I want them to turn themselves in," Johnson's mother Natasha Allen told the paper on Monday. “Tyana didn’t deserve this, she was just 19 years old. She didn’t even live her life yet."