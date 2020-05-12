Phillip Moreno has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Alafia Rodriguez, Ana Desousa and their unborn child

N.Y. Pregnant Woman and Boyfriend Are Killed in Botched Home Invasion with Girl, 1, Nearby

A pregnant woman and her longtime boyfriend were killed in New York on Monday afternoon during a violent home invasion that left another woman seriously injured.

The shooting, which happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Staten Island, killed Alafia Rodriguez, 46, and Ana Desousa, 33.

The couple were expecting their second child.

Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Their other child, who is nearly 2, was unharmed in Monday's shooting.

A third victim, a 43-year-old woman who has not been identified by authorities, is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the torso.

A press statement from the New York City Police confirms Phillip Moreno, 45, was arrested.

Moreno has been charged with three counts of murder, including one for the couple's unborn child, as well as two counts of criminal use of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

He is also charged with single counts of reckless endangerment, assault, and act in a manner injurious to a child.

The police statement confirms that the gun used to commit the killings was recovered at the scene.

NYPD sources confirm to PEOPLE Moreno was a parolee, having served a 14-year prison stint for the 1992 murder of Theodis Watson.

At the time of the killing, Moreno was 17.

The 1992 murder occurred in the same neighborhood where Monday's triple shooting took place.

Moreno's attorney could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Moreno remains in police custody without bond. He has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him.