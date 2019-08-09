N.Y. Nurse's Toddlers Died in 2017, and She Was Just Charged With Manslaughter

Image zoom Olivia and Micha Gee GoFundMe

A 33-year-old nurse whose toddler children died a little more than two years ago is now facing two counts of manslaughter in New York.

An NYPD source confirms to PEOPLE that Jade Spencer, who now lives in New Jersey, was living in the Bronx on July 10, 2017 — the day her two children, Olivia Gee, 2, and Micha Gee, 3, died under suspicious circumstances.

Spencer was at home with her children and her boyfriend when the two toddlers started having trouble breathing.

The source confirms that Olivia and Micha were transported to Montefiore Medical Center, where they eventually died — three minutes apart.

At first, doctors believed the children died from fatal asthma attacks. Spencer allegedly told hospital staffers the children were asthmatic.

A week after they died, the medical examiner’s office determined the two had actually died from blunt impact injuries to the torso, and that homicide ws the cause.

It was unclear Friday if Spencer had appeared before a judge to enter pleas to the two counts of manslaughter she faces.

It was also unclear if Spencer remains in custody, and attempts to contact her for comment were unsuccessful Friday.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if she has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

The source could not elaborate on what new developments in the investigation led to this week’s charges.