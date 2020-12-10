Her family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses

'Imagine Losing Your Mom': N.Y. Mother Who Vanished in 2019 Was Found in Alley, Dead From Head Injury

A family in New York City is asking for the public's help in finding their mother's killer after authorities confirmed her body was discovered behind a building this summer.

Rachel Lopez, 47, was reported missing by her family in September 2019. Nine months later, in July, decomposed remains were found behind a building in New York City's Bronx neighborhood. This week, authorities confirmed the remains belonged to Lopez.

"Rachel was a loving, caring person who didn’t deserve what happened to her. She was the type of person that didn’t matter the circumstances, she went out [of] her way to help in any way she can," her daughter, Victoria Rivera, writes on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for her funeral expenses. "We are so devastated by her loss."

The building where Lopez was found is less than a mile from her home, according to WABC. Her family told the station there's nothing unusual about the location and the 47-year-old would visit friends in the area often.

Lopez leaves behind four children and two grandchildren, including one she never got to meet, according to the GoFundMe.

"Imagine losing your mom, you know? Who wants to lose their mom," Rivera told NBC New York.

While no arrests have been made in Lopez's death, her family hopes someone will come forward to help bring justice.

"We just pray that if someone knows something, they say something," Rivera writes on the GoFundMe, adding the hashtag "#JUSTICEFORRACHEL."