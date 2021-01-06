Hannah Thomas, 17, and her boyfriend, Richard Avila, 16, are accused of shooting and killing her mother while visiting her in upstate New York

N.Y. Mom Found Dead in Kitchen Was Allegedly Killed by Teen Daughter, Boyfriend Visiting for Holidays

Otillia Piros’ relatives were devastated when they learned that the 36-year-old had been shot and killed in her kitchen in upstate New York in late December.

On Tuesday, police in Greece, New York, announced that they have two suspects in custody in connection with her shooting death: Pirios’ daughter, Hannah Thomas, 17, and her boyfriend, Richard Avila, 16, Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe said at a press conference.

They are each charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police allege that the pair shot Piros in the head – twice – at her home near Rochester.

"This woman who didn't deserve this (was shot and killed) over the holidays at the hands of her own daughter," Forsythe said at the press conference. "Think about that and the manner that this occurred. Our hearts go out to that family, to their friends because it doesn't get much worse than that."

The alleged killing came to light on Dec. 29, when Piros’ mother asked police to do a welfare check on her daughter when she hadn’t heard from her.

Officers found Piros’ body in the kitchen of her home, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they believe she was shot on either Dec. 28 or 29.

The teens, who live in Arizona, allegedly fled in Piros’ car, say police.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 29, they were stopped in St. Robert, Missouri, by a police officer, Forsythe said.

Court records obtained by local station WHAM state that the teens were traveling at 111 mph when they were stopped. Avila was driving and Thomas was in the passenger seat.

The two told the officer inconsistent stories about their identity and whose vehicle they were in, leading the officer to contact police in Greece to check on the welfare of Piros, Forsythe said.

That same morning, Piros’ mother had called police in Greece to check on her daughter.

Detectives from Greece traveled to St. Robert to question the teens and gather evidence.

Police recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

“Ballistic analysis of the weapon was completed and it was determined this firearm was used to murder Otillia,” he said.

Thomas was visiting for the holidays when her mother was killed, Forsythe said.

He did not say what authorities believe led to the alleged fatal shooting.

The teens were arrested and are being held in Missouri as they await extradition to New York.

They have not entered pleas. It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

An avid animal lover, Piros had lived in her home for about 18 months, the Democrat & Chronicle reports. She lived with her father, who had recently been sent to a long-term care facility, the outlet reports.

