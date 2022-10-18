N.Y. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself, Leaving 4 Children Orphaned

Police say that Erik Bergum went on a shooting rampage while his kids were at school

By Steve Helling
Published on October 18, 2022 05:56 PM
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Police tape. Photo: Getty

A New York father of four went on a shooting spree, killing his wife, mother and father before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities tell CBS-7 that Erik Bergum carried out his deadly rampage on October 6, while his four children were in school. They were unharmed, but have now been left orphans.

According to police, Bergum first shot his wife, 37-year-old Mary Beth Bergum, in her home in Clarence, N.Y. He then went to the home of Nancy Bergum, his 66-year-old mother, and shot her to death.

After those murders, authorities say, Bergum went to a gun range in the nearby town of Newstead, where his 68-year-old father Mark Bergum was shooting target practice. While there, he shot and killed his father before turning the gun on himself.

"The son actually started shooting at the range, and then after shooting at the range, went ahead and killed his father," District Attorney John Flynn told CBS News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Bergum allegedly outlined the killings in a note that authorities found in his car. He did not disclose a motive in the note.

According to Buffalo News, the Bergums leave behind one girl and three boys, ages 9 to 16. They are staying with family friends. They do not have immediate family living in the area.

Friends have started a GoFundMe to raise money for the children's expenses.

"This tragedy is beyond comprehension," family friend Cassandre Hall wrote on the GoFundMe. "The kids are doing as well as can be expected and are currently being showered with love and support from family, friends, and neighbors"

Related Articles
L-R Top Row: Sue Butler Karnatz, Mary Marshall, James Thompson L-R Bottom Row: Gabriel Torres, Nicole Howard
A Police Officer, a Bride-to-Be and an 'Amazing Mother': Here Are the Victims of the Raleigh Mass Shooting
paul kutz
Father Visiting Son at N.Y. College's Family Weekend Is Fatally Shot by Stranger in Hotel Lobby
Lupe Gomez
Ill. Man Shot Wife and Her 2 Children Before Setting Home on Fire, Turning Gun on Himself
Ka Lor and Yia Xiong
Minn. Man Told His 5 Kids to Play in Basement, Then Fatally Shot Their Mother Before Turning Gun on Himself
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate. https://www.gofundme.com/f/3x4xn6-funeral-services?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3E9XbBsKrKWXwKLXQ-7mQeKGR86tsTV8T3YKXyzfCxzYoFLMwS-e05Q2c. Gofundme.
Family Remembers Mom Who Was Fatally Shot by Neighbor During Target Practice: 'a Senseless Death'
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Tiffany Fletcher
Beloved Mom Who Worked at Philadelphia Recreation Center Is Killed in Crossfire, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Boy
Donald Surrett, killed at the Safeway Grocery Store Bend, Oregon Shooting Aug. 28, 2022
Hero Grocery Store Worker Tried to Disarm Gunman Before Being Killed in Oregon Safeway Shooting
Trinity Littlejohn, Aliyah Littlejohn, Kyren Littlejohn
3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide
Terrica Leeanice Williams, Christopher Williams
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Chante Mahogany Wilson
Arrest Made in Murder of Texas Mom Who Was Allegedly Shot to Death While Shielding Her Baby
Dawn Gillard's children Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua. All four were killed by her husband (the children's dad).. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gillard-family-memorial-support
Man Who Allegedly Killed Wife, 3 Kids in May Was Recently Charged After Suicide Attempt
Courtney and Eric Huard
Mysterious Deaths of Rhode Island Couple Found Slain with Kids Home Was Actually Murder-Suicide: Police
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
N.Y. Man Allegedly Looked for Ex-Girlfriend's Home for More than a Week Before Killing Her
Anthony Mendoza
'Such a Sweet Boy': 15-Year-Old Is Fatally Shot While Spending Time with Friends in Chicago Park