A New York father of four went on a shooting spree, killing his wife, mother and father before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities tell CBS-7 that Erik Bergum carried out his deadly rampage on October 6, while his four children were in school. They were unharmed, but have now been left orphans.

According to police, Bergum first shot his wife, 37-year-old Mary Beth Bergum, in her home in Clarence, N.Y. He then went to the home of Nancy Bergum, his 66-year-old mother, and shot her to death.

After those murders, authorities say, Bergum went to a gun range in the nearby town of Newstead, where his 68-year-old father Mark Bergum was shooting target practice. While there, he shot and killed his father before turning the gun on himself.

"The son actually started shooting at the range, and then after shooting at the range, went ahead and killed his father," District Attorney John Flynn told CBS News.

Bergum allegedly outlined the killings in a note that authorities found in his car. He did not disclose a motive in the note.

According to Buffalo News, the Bergums leave behind one girl and three boys, ages 9 to 16. They are staying with family friends. They do not have immediate family living in the area.

Friends have started a GoFundMe to raise money for the children's expenses.

"This tragedy is beyond comprehension," family friend Cassandre Hall wrote on the GoFundMe. "The kids are doing as well as can be expected and are currently being showered with love and support from family, friends, and neighbors"