N.Y. Man Charged in Death of 23-Month-Old Daughter

A Brooklyn man was charged with manslaughter after he was accused of punching his 23-month-old daughter in the head, causing a brain injury that killed her, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The New York Times.

Robert Wright, 33, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and is being held on $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Wright's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It is unclear if Wright has entered a plea to the charges.

On Oct. 4, at about 10:30 a.m., law enforcement alleged Wright told them he hit his daughter in the back of her head with a closed fist, the Times reported.

He took her to the hospital where doctors discovered she had "bleeding on her brain," the complaint stated.

The following day, Aniyah Wyatt-Wright was pronounced dead — a day before her second birthday, the outlet reports.

Neighbors told TV station PIX11 that nothing seemed out of the ordinary with Wright and how he interacted with his family.

The child's mother, who has not been charged, is cooperating with law enforcement, the station reported.