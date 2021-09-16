N.Y. Giants Star Brandon Short's Daughter Killed in 'Senseless Act of Gun Violence'

The daughter of former NFL linebacker Brandon Short was fatally shot in Pennsylvania on Monday.

Brandon confirmed his 26-year-old daughter's death on social media Monday, writing: "My heart is broken. I've lost the light of my life, my oldest daughter Karli passed away this morning in a senseless act of gun violence."

"The love she had was so pure and true," he continued. "The world lost a beautiful soul. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and please keep our family in your prayers as we struggle through this difficult time."

The Allegheny County police said in a statement that a woman was found around 10:32 a.m. in the 300 block of 25th Street of McKeesport with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An investigation was launched, but no suspects have been named.

Brandon was a linebacker for Penn State before being drafted by the New York Giants in 2000. He spent four seasons with the Giants and then transferred to the Carolina Panthers for two seasons. In 2006, he rejoined the Giants for his final NFL season.

He has served on the Penn State Board of Trustees since 2018. As a football player for the university, he earned the title of 1998 Citrus Bowl MVP as well as All-American honors.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Trustee Brandon Short's daughter, Karli Short, in her passing," board of trustees chair Matthew Schuyler wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. "That her life was cut short too soon as a result of an act of violence is a tragedy for Karli and her family and friends, and a great loss to the members of the McKeesport community. Our sympathy goes out to all who knew her best and loved her most."