The New York man whom authorities say was behind the wheel of a car that barrelled into five Boy Scouts late last month, killing one of them, appeared before a judge Tuesday to plead not guilty to upgraded charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Police had previously charged 59-year-old Thomas Murphy, who lives in Holbrook on Long Island, with driving while intoxicated. The new counts were formally filed Friday.

The deadly wreck occurred on a Sunday afternoon along a busy roadway in Manorville, New York. Andrew McMorris, a 12-year-old seventh grader at the Albert G. Prodell Middle School in Shoreham, died the next day.

Andrew and the four other victims were part of an 18-person scout group, dressed in bright red clothing.

The boy’s parents were in court Tuesday as Murphy entered his not-guilty pleas.

Last week, Murphy issued a statement on the crash through his attorney, Stephen McCarthy Jr., in which he apologized for his “role” in the 12-year-old’s death without specifying any further wrongdoing:

“I take responsibility for my role in the tragic accident that occurred on September 30, 2018, which resulted in the death of a wonderful boy, and the injury of four other boys.”

“I also want to offer my sympathy to the families of the other injured boys,” Murphy’s statement continues.

“I will cooperate fully with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office during their investigation of this tragic accident,” he said. “Again, I am deeply sorry. Myself, and my family, offer our prayers to the McMorris family in this extraordinarily painful and difficult time.”

McCarthy read a second statement aloud after Tuesday’s hearing.

“A beautiful, wonderful child lost his life. I can never make that right,” he said. “To the parents and family of Andrew McMorris, I want to express my deepest sorrow, sympathy and prayers.”

He continued: “I am a parent. I know that nothing can fill the void left by the death of your beloved son. I am so very sorry. It’s my ultimate intention to accept responsibility for my role in this tragic accident.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini also spoke to reporters after Murphy’s appearance, vowing to “obtain justice” for Andrew.

Murphy remains free on a bond of $500,000. PEOPLE has been unable to reach him for comment.

Thomas Murphy Suffolk County Police Department

The criminal complaint against Murphy, obtained by PEOPLE, alleges he told police he’d had three drinks the morning of the crash while playing a round of golf at the Swan Lake Golf Course in.

The other four victims are expected to recover. Only one remains in the hospital.

The Suffolk County Council of the Boy Scouts of America issued a statement about the tragedy.

“Our Scouting family is going through a terribly painful time,” the statement reads. “We are sad to confirm the death of one of our youth members following a vehicle-related incident while hiking. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Our thoughts remain with the Scouts still recovering from this incident.”