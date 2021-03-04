Police say Ny-Andra Dyer was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire of a shooting in the gas station parking lot

11-Year-Old Was Shot at Gas Station, and Mom Says 'I Need a Miracle' as Girl Clings to Life

An 11-year-old Chicago girl is fighting for her life after being shot in the face as an innocent bystander in a crossfire, while authorities are searching for suspects in the shooting.

Ny-Andra Dyer was sitting with her family in their car at a BP gas station on Monday when three men she did not know started shooting at each other in the parking lot. Ny-Andra was struck in the face by a stray bullet.

According to police reports obtained by CBS Chicago, a 19-year-old man was leaving the gas station when he was ambushed by two other men. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the 19-year-old three times: twice in the pelvis and once in the knee.

The 19-year-old pulled out an assault-style rifle and returned fire, police say. Then he got into his car and sped home, where he called for an ambulance. He has not been publicly identified.

Crime scene technicians recovered a handgun and 16 shell casings at the scene.

One of those bullets hit Ny-Andra, a sixth-grader who loves to draw and dance. She was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital with swelling in her brain. Before she was shot, Ny-Andra was on her way home to finish her homework.

While police search for the suspects, Ny-Andra's family is hoping that she will recover from her serious injuries.

"All I'm looking for is a miracle," the girl's mother, who was not named, told CBS2. "I just need a miracle from God."