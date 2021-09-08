Nxivm Co-Founder Nancy Salzman Sentenced to Prison for Role in New York Sex Cult

The 67-year-old was sentenced to 42 months' imprisonment and ordered to pay a $150,000 fine for racketeering conspiracy

Nancy Salzman, the co-founder and former president of New York sex cult Nxivm, was sentenced Wednesday to three and a half years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Salzman was sentenced to 42 months' imprisonment and ordered to pay a $150,000 fine for racketeering conspiracy.

In March 2019, Salzman, who was also known as "Prefect," pleaded guilty — admitting her role in running the so-called self-help group Nxivm that doubled as a sex cult.

According to prosecutors, for more than a decade, Salzman worked alongside Nxivm founder Keith Raniere to recruit individuals to join the Albany-based cult, thwart-off critics by stealing their identities and hacking into their emails, and alter evidence connected to a federal lawsuit, according to prosecutors.

"Salzman was essential to the NXIVM criminal enterprise, not merely a peripheral co-defendant. As the co-founder with Keith Raniere, Salzman had immense influence on NXIVM, which included conspiracy to commit identity theft and conspiracy to alter records," stated HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Peter Fitzhugh Wednesday.

Raniere, 67, is currently behind bars serving a 120-year sentence after being convicted in 2019 on federal sex crimes and other charges.

At his trial, prosecutors described Nxivm as a sexual pyramid scheme involving sex slaves, with Raniere at the top. The group had long marketed itself as a group that empowers people and helps them manage emotional trauma, but prosecutors argued it had a darker side, built on coercion and manipulation, and called it a "sex cult."

According to investigators, Raniere, who was known as "Vanguard" to his followers, occupied the top of the DOS pyramid, with tiers of female "slaves," each of whom could become a "master" to slaves beneath them.

Prosecutors said DOS members were held down and branded with Raniere's initials just below their bikini lines.