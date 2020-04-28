Nursing Home Worker Accused of Stealing Diamond Ring & Credit Card from Woman Who Died of Coronavirus

Image zoom horan cares

A Colorado woman has been accused of stealing the diamond ring and credit card of a woman dying of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Aurora, Colorado, resident Elizabeth Daniels allegedly stole the ring and credit card while she was caring for Barbara Gust, 86, at a nursing home, according to a press release from the Denver District Attorney's office.

The Denver DA alleges that Daniels, 29, stole the ring from Gust, just days before the 86-year-old woman died of COVID-19, and pawned it off. She is also accused of making purchases with the credit card on the day Gust died.

The family told police that the ring was worth between $20,000 and $25,000, according to an arrest affidavit from the Denver Police Department.

Daniels is charged with theft from an at-risk person, identity theft, providing a false statement to a pawnbroker and criminal possession of a financial transaction device, according to the Denver DA's office.

"As Ms. Gust’s family was making arrangements with the funeral home, they became aware of the alleged theft and reported it to the Denver Police Department," the Denver DA's release stated. "Detectives assigned to investigate secured the arrest affidavit for Daniels the same day."

Daniels was working as a temporary employee at the Carillon at Belleview Station senior living center in Denver, according to the affidavit. The facility did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The affidavit stated that after she died on April 15, Gust's family noticed "that there had been activity on several credit cards following her death." The fraudulent charges were estimated to be about $3,000.

On April 20, Denver police discovered the ring at a local pawn shop and believed that Daniels was the one who had pawned the jewelry. It had been valued at more than $13,000, according to the affidavit.

The Denver Police Department declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE beyond providing the arrest affidavit.

It was not immediately clear if Daniels has a lawyer.

