Rochester Man, 83, Fatally Shoots Lifelong Partner, 89, in Nursing Home Murder-Suicide, Say Police

A resident in a wheelchair at an assisted living facility in Boston, MA on September 02, 2020.

A couple died on Saturday morning in an apparent murder-suicide at a nursing home in Rochester, New York, according to local authorities.

Police identified the deceased as Albert Greer, 83, and his lifelong partner Bernice Dubin, 89, WHEC-TV and Rochester First confirmed.

On Saturday morning, Greer visited Dubin at the Wesley Gardens nursing home.

"During the visit, the man ultimately shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene," the Rochester Police Department told Rochester First.

Caregivers attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

"Staff did an excellent job," Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino told Spectrum News 1. "I don't think there is anything they could have done to prevent this tragedy from happening, unfortunately. The decision was made by the individual and this is what he was going to do. Unfortunately, he carried it out."

Officials told multiple outlets Dubin had a decline in health, which led her to become a resident at Wesley Gardens. That also took a toll on her lifelong partner Greer. "From what we are gathering, her partner was having a difficult time dealing with her deteriorating condition and unfortunately this was a tragic step that was taken," Umbrino told WHEC-TV of the suspected cause for the murder-suicide.

He also told the outlet that staff and other residents were not in danger following the shooting.

In a statement to Spectrum News 1, Wesley Gardens Vice President of Clinical Operations, Amy Krause, said, "We thank the Rochester Police for their prompt response."

"We send our condolences to their families and loved ones," she added.

An investigation into the murder-suicide is ongoing.

The Rochester Police Department and Wesley Gardens did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.