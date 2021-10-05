Nursing Assistant Fatally Shot at Pa. Hospital by Coworker Was Beloved Father of 3, 'Good Man'

The suspect entered Jefferson University Hospital wearing scrubs and body armor, and was armed with multiple weapons

The Philadelphia certified nursing assistant who was fatally shot by his coworker early Monday morning has been identified by his family.

At about 12:08 a.m. Philadelphia police responded to reports of a shooting at Jefferson University Hospital, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a press conference. Upon arrival, officers learned that an employee had been fatally shot by another employee who then fled the scene in a U-Haul van.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

An hour later, the suspect was located in the city's Parkside neighborhood. In an attempt to evade arrest, the suspect allegedly began shooting at four police officers, striking two. During the shootout, the suspect was also injured.

While police have not released the suspect's name, the victim's family has come forward to identify the victim as 43-year-old Anrae James.

"He was an asset to society, raising up a good family," father William James told WPVI of his son, who leaves behind a wife and three children and also worked as a barber.

"[He] participated in sports with his 11-year-old son, took his daughter back and forth to work and had two jobs," William James said. "He was a good man. And for him to go out like that from someone like that is heartbreaking"

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Outlaw said on Monday that the suspect entered the hospital wearing scrubs and was armed with multiple weapons and equipped with body armor.

According to WPVI, law enforcement sources say that security footage shows the suspect walking up behind James while he was sitting at his work station on the ninth floor and opening fire — shooting James multiple times as James tried to run away.

Police believe James was targeted by the suspect.

The two injured officers were hospitalized and are expected to survive. The suspect has also been hospitalized and remains in critical condition. He is also expected to survive his injuries.

"Coward, that's what I call him. I hope he get his just due because he took away my son. That was my son," William James said of the suspect, KYW-TV reports.

James's family told Good Morning Philadelphia they had never heard of the suspect, nor had they heard of any trouble at work.